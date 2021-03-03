Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Arena Pharma (ARNA), GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arena Pharma (ARNA), GlycoMimetics (GLYC) and Rigel (RIGL) with bullish sentiments.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Arena Pharma, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 59.2% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Precision BioSciences, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arena Pharma with a $88.50 average price target, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report issued on February 23, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on GlycoMimetics, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.2% and a 59.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GlycoMimetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00, which is a 301.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Rigel (RIGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Rigel today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 50.7% and a 68.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rigel with a $8.75 average price target, representing a 98.0% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

