Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Arena Pharma (ARNA), Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arena Pharma (ARNA), Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) and Gamida Cell (GMDA) with bullish sentiments.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to Arena Pharma today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.4% and a 27.8% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arena Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $99.20, which is a 48.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Cardiff Oncology today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardiff Oncology with a $27.33 average price target, which is a 217.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Gamida Cell (GMDA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Gamida Cell today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 41.7% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gamida Cell with a $19.00 average price target.

