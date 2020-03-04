Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Applied Therapeutics (APLT), uniQure (QURE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Applied Therapeutics (APLT) and uniQure (QURE) with bullish sentiments.

Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

In a report released yesterday, Marc Frahm from Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 45.1% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Therapeutics with a $50.67 average price target.

uniQure (QURE)

Cowen & Co. analyst Joseph Thome maintained a Buy rating on uniQure yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.25.

Currently, the analyst consensus on uniQure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $89.00, implying a 59.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

