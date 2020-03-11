Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC), Nucana (NCNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) and Nucana (NCNA) with bullish sentiments.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 34.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Genetic Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.33.

Nucana (NCNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Nucana today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -12.4% and a 22.2% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and CytomX Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nucana is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00, implying a 122.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

