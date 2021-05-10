Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC), Argenx Se (ARGX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC), Argenx Se (ARGX) and Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) with bullish sentiments.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.89, close to its 52-week low of $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 53.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Applied Genetic Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.67, a 339.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, BMO Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Argenx Se (ARGX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao upgraded Argenx Se to Buy today and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $263.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 49.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argenx Se is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $343.14.

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 43.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Spero Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.25, implying a 205.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.