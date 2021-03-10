Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP), CareDx (CDNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP), CareDx (CDNA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) with bullish sentiments.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals received a Buy rating and a $40.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.6% and a 43.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ANI Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

CareDx (CDNA)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on CareDx. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 48.5% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CareDx with a $90.33 average price target.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse reiterated a Buy rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.75, a 207.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

