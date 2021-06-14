Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) with bullish sentiments.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences received a Buy rating and a $35.00 price target from JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.0% and a 50.8% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anavex Life Sciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.83, a 52.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to X4 Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 42.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.40, a 109.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

