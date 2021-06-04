Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Amgen (AMGN), Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amgen (AMGN), Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

Amgen (AMGN)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Amgen yesterday and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $235.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 48.2% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $245.80, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

In a report released yesterday, David Steinberg from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Therapeutics, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 51.9% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Horizon Therapeutics with a $116.63 average price target.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.9% and a 35.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.25, a 72.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

