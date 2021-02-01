Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Amarin (AMRN), Taro Pharmaceutical (TARO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amarin (AMRN), Taro Pharmaceutical (TARO) and VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) with bullish sentiments.

Amarin (AMRN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Amarin today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 54.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amarin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.00, implying a 50.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Taro Pharmaceutical (TARO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Taro Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 70.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Taro Pharmaceutical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.00.

VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on VYNE Therapeutics today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 54.9% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VYNE Therapeutics with a $5.50 average price target, a 145.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, LifeSci Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $7.00 price target.

