Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Amarin (AMRN), Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amarin (AMRN) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) with bullish sentiments.

Amarin (AMRN)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Amarin, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amarin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50, which is a 99.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Corvus Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.82, close to its 52-week low of $2.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.9% and a 51.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.75.

