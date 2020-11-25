Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), Theratechnologies (THTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), Theratechnologies (THTX) and Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) with bullish sentiments.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.57, close to its 52-week high of $11.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 52.7% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphatec Holdings with a $12.17 average price target.

Theratechnologies (THTX)

In a report released yesterday, Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Theratechnologies, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 42.0% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Akero Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Theratechnologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.54.

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.39, close to its 52-week low of $0.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, representing a 307.4% upside. In a report issued on November 11, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

