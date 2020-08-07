Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), Nephros (NEPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) and Nephros (NEPH) with bullish sentiments.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $161.64, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $179.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nephros (NEPH)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Nephros, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nephros with a $16.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.