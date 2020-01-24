Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Alkermes (ALKS), MyoKardia (MYOK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alkermes (ALKS) and MyoKardia (MYOK) with bullish sentiments.

Alkermes (ALKS)

In a report released today, Chris Shibutani from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Alkermes, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.20, close to its 52-week low of $17.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 43.4% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Alkermes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.60, implying a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, J.P. Morgan also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

MyoKardia (MYOK)

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on MyoKardia today and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 50.6% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

MyoKardia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.25.

