Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Alimera (ALIM), Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alimera (ALIM) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Alimera (ALIM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Alimera today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 43.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alimera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50, a 165.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $137.23, close to its 52-week high of $150.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 46.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.58, which is a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SGEN: