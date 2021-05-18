Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Alignment Healthcare (ALHC), ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC), ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) and Landos Biopharma (LABP) with bullish sentiments.

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Alignment Healthcare yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 65.1% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Oak Street Health, and Universal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alignment Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.67.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ENDRA Life Sciences, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 39.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Landos Biopharma (LABP)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Landos Biopharma, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 39.5% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Landos Biopharma with a $25.50 average price target.

