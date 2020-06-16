Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Albireo Pharma (ALBO), Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Albireo Pharma (ALBO) and Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) with bullish sentiments.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Albireo Pharma, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 42.7% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Albireo Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.33, implying an 110.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Monopar Therapeutics Inc. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.57, close to its 52-week low of $4.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 59.8% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

