Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN), Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) and Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) with bullish sentiments.

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aileron Therapeutics, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.37, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 46.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aileron Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Mersana Therapeutics, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 33.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mersana Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

