Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) with bullish sentiments.

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aileron Therapeutics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 47.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.33, representing a 151.7% upside. In a report issued on May 27, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.39, close to its 52-week high of $109.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 55.9% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Homology Medicines, and Stoke Therapeutics.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.88, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on May 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

