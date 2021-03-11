Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Affimed (AFMD), TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Affimed (AFMD) and TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) with bullish sentiments.

Affimed (AFMD)

Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch maintained a Buy rating on Affimed today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Bolt Biotherapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Affimed has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.75, implying a 74.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

In a report released today, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on TCR2 Therapeutics, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 54.0% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TCR2 Therapeutics with a $49.00 average price target.

