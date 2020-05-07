Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Aerie Pharma (AERI), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aerie Pharma (AERI) and Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) with bullish sentiments.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released yesterday, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.67, close to its 52-week low of $10.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 40.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $32.56 average price target, implying a 102.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.50, close to its 52-week low of $4.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.9% and a 45.3% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Assembly Biosciences, Coherus Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $40.67 average price target, representing a 362.2% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.