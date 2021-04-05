Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), Haemonetics (HAE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), Haemonetics (HAE) and Inotiv (NOTV) with bullish sentiments.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

In a report issued on March 22, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 50.8% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Cogent Biosciences, and BELLUS Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00, representing a 77.2% upside. In a report issued on March 18, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Haemonetics (HAE)

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone maintained a Buy rating on Haemonetics on March 22 and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $112.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 60.4% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, ADMA Biologics, and Cooper Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Haemonetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $155.83, representing a 39.7% upside. In a report issued on March 8, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $158.00 price target.

Inotiv (NOTV)

In a report issued on March 23, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Inotiv, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.50, close to its 52-week high of $21.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

Inotiv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

