Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) and Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) with bullish sentiments.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 54.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.20, which is a 90.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 46.2% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Dicerna Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, implying a 30.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.