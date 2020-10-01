Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Addus Homecare (ADUS), Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Addus Homecare (ADUS), Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) and Epizyme (EPZM) with bullish sentiments.

Addus Homecare (ADUS)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on Addus Homecare today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 71.9% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and HCA Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Addus Homecare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $119.33.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.00.

Epizyme (EPZM)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Epizyme, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.93, close to its 52-week low of $9.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 41.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Epizyme is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.25.

