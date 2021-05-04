Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Addus Homecare (ADUS), Biocept (BIOC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Addus Homecare (ADUS), Biocept (BIOC) and Dexcom (DXCM) with bullish sentiments.

Addus Homecare (ADUS)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Addus Homecare yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, Oak Street Health, and Acadia Healthcare.

Addus Homecare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.50, a 29.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Biocept (BIOC)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Biocept yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.48, close to its 52-week low of $3.46.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 47.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biocept is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Dexcom (DXCM)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Dexcom today and set a price target of $480.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $374.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 59.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Organogenesis Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dexcom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $460.08, which is a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $455.00 price target.

