Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Acceleron Pharma (XLRN), Zymeworks (ZYME)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and Zymeworks (ZYME) with bullish sentiments.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $126.19, close to its 52-week high of $136.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 57.4% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acceleron Pharma with a $141.14 average price target, an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $131.00 price target.

Zymeworks (ZYME)

In a report released yesterday, David Novak from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Zymeworks, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.68, close to its 52-week high of $59.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 60.4% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Knight Therapeutics, and Ziopharm Oncology.

Zymeworks has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.77, implying a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

