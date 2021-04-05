Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Acceleron Pharma (XLRN), Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) with bullish sentiments.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma today and set a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.19, close to its 52-week high of $146.15.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.1% and a 57.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acceleron Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.30, a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cidara Therapeutics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 41.9% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Cidara Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.