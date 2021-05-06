Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Lumos Pharma (LUMO) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.57, close to its 52-week low of $19.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.0% and a 13.3% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.94, representing a 63.4% upside. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Lumos Pharma, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.00, close to its 52-week low of $8.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 43.2% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lumos Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.67, representing a 190.7% upside. In a report issued on April 28, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 47.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.25, which is a 62.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

