Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Amgen (AMGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Amgen (AMGN) with bullish sentiments.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Prelude Therapeutics, and Repare Therapeutics.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.60, implying a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Amgen, with a price target of $276.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $229.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 62.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $261.05, implying a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

