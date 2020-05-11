Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: AbbVie (ABBV), Arena Pharma (ARNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AbbVie (ABBV), Arena Pharma (ARNA) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) with bullish sentiments.

AbbVie (ABBV)

In a report issued on May 7, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.7% and a 26.1% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbbVie is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.67, representing a 19.2% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Buy rating on Arena Pharma on May 7 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.10.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 55.2% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Arena Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.20, a 43.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

In a report issued on May 7, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 57.2% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intra-Cellular Therapies with a $49.50 average price target, a 165.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.