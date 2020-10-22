Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Abbott Labs (ABT), Align Tech (ALGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Abbott Labs (ABT), Align Tech (ALGN) and Biogen (BIIB) with bullish sentiments.

Abbott Labs (ABT)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.93, close to its 52-week high of $114.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 70.6% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Abbott Labs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.38, which is a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Align Tech (ALGN)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Align Tech, with a price target of $460.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $335.81, close to its 52-week high of $343.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 68.6% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Align Tech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $429.71, representing a 28.6% upside. In a report issued on October 15, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $357.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $268.91, close to its 52-week low of $257.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 60.2% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $300.38, representing a 13.4% upside. In a report issued on October 18, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $360.00 price target.

