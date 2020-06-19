Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: 1Life Healthcare (ONEM), Inari Medical (NARI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM), Inari Medical (NARI) and Epizyme (EPZM) with bullish sentiments.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

In a report released today, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on 1Life Healthcare and a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 57.5% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 1Life Healthcare with a $29.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inari Medical (NARI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Inari Medical today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is ranked #2433 out of 6702 analysts.

Inari Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.25.

Epizyme (EPZM)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Epizyme, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 48.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Epizyme is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.50, representing a 49.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on EPZM: