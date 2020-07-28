Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Webster Financial (WBS), Herc Holdings (HRI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Webster Financial (WBS) and Herc Holdings (HRI) with bullish sentiments.

Webster Financial (WBS)

In a report issued on July 26, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Webster Financial, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.0% and a 46.9% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Webster Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.70, which is a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Herc Holdings (HRI)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on Herc Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 62.7% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Herc Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.67, implying a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

