Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Verisk Analytics (VRSK), Athene Holding (ATH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Verisk Analytics (VRSK), Athene Holding (ATH) and Walker & Dunlop (WD) with bullish sentiments.

Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Verisk Analytics, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $187.62, close to its 52-week high of $190.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.1% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Advanced Disposal Services, and Nielsen Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verisk Analytics with a $190.00 average price target, which is a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Athene Holding (ATH)

In a report released today, James Fotheringham from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Athene Holding, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 71.1% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Apollo Global Management, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Athene Holding with a $46.67 average price target, representing a 33.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Walker & Dunlop (WD)

In a report released today, Henry Coffey from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Walker & Dunlop, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Coffey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 54.8% success rate. Coffey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, Gladstone Investment, and Cherry Hill Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Walker & Dunlop with a $58.33 average price target.

