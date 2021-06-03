Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: United Bankshares (UBSI), First Foundation (FFWM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on United Bankshares (UBSI) and First Foundation (FFWM) with bullish sentiments.

United Bankshares (UBSI)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on United Bankshares. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.03, close to its 52-week high of $42.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 78.2% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Bankshares with a $42.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

First Foundation (FFWM)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on First Foundation. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.10, close to its 52-week high of $25.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.6% and a 96.1% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Foundation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.