Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: UBS Group AG (UBS), UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on UBS Group AG (UBS) and UniCredit SpA (UNCFF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

In a report released today, Benjamin Goy from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG, with a price target of CHF10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Goy is ranked #5195 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $12.19 average price target, a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, DZ BANK AG also upgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

In a report released today, Ignacio Cerezo from UBS maintained a Hold rating on UniCredit SpA, with a price target of EUR8.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.10, close to its 52-week low of $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerezo is ranked #6148 out of 6520 analysts.

UniCredit SpA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.92, a 62.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Redburn Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.