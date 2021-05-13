Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Two Harbors (TWO), Conifer Holdings (CNFR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Two Harbors (TWO), Conifer Holdings (CNFR) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Two Harbors (TWO)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Two Harbors yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 65.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Two Harbors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.69, an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

Conifer Holdings (CNFR)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Hold rating on Conifer Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 67.7% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Conifer Holdings.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild maintained a Hold rating on Summit Industrial Income REIT yesterday and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.14, close to its 52-week high of $13.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 78.4% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.09.

