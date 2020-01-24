Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Svb Financial Group (SIVB), Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Jernigan Capital (JCAP) with bullish sentiments.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

Stephens analyst Tyler Stafford maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group today and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $259.08, close to its 52-week high of $259.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Stafford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 61.3% success rate. Stafford covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Capstar Financial Holdings, and Franklin Financial Network.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Svb Financial Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $272.11, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on January 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

KeyBanc analyst Todd Thomas maintained a Buy rating on Jernigan Capital today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Thomas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brixmor Property, Taubman Centers, and Macerich.

Jernigan Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

