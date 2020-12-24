Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Sterling Bancorp (STL), Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sterling Bancorp (STL) and Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) with bullish sentiments.

Sterling Bancorp (STL)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sterling Bancorp, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 68.9% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.20, implying a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Seaport Global also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Kinsale Capital Group yesterday and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $216.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 63.9% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kinsale Capital Group with a $227.50 average price target.

