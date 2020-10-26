Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: S&T Bancorp (STBA), Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on S&T Bancorp (STBA), Lakeland Financial (LKFN) and Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

S&T Bancorp (STBA)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on S&T Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.68, close to its 52-week low of $16.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

S&T Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.75.

Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on Lakeland Financial today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.06, close to its 52-week high of $53.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.7% and a 28.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lakeland Financial.

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on Amerant Bancorp today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.69, close to its 52-week low of $9.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 54.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Amerant Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

