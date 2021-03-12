Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Signature Bank (SBNY), Ready Capital (RC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Signature Bank (SBNY), Ready Capital (RC) and MGM Growth Properties (MGP) with bullish sentiments.

Signature Bank (SBNY)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Buy rating on Signature Bank today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $237.05, close to its 52-week high of $237.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 37.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Signature Bank is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $247.57, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Ready Capital (RC)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ready Capital. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.00, close to its 52-week high of $14.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.5% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ready Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.50, which is a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

In a report released today, RJ Milligan from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on MGM Growth Properties, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.68, close to its 52-week high of $34.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 66.5% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MGM Growth Properties with a $36.79 average price target, representing a 12.9% upside. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

