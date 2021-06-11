Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Riverview Bancorp (RVSB), Redwood (RWT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB), Redwood (RWT) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) with bullish sentiments.

Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Riverview Bancorp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.4% and a 91.3% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Riverview Bancorp.

Redwood (RWT)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on Redwood yesterday and set a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.72, close to its 52-week high of $12.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 72.6% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Redwood is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.50.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Atlantic Capital Bancshares, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.76, close to its 52-week high of $28.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlantic Capital Bancshares is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.33.

