Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Repay Holdings (RPAY), Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Repay Holdings (RPAY) and Accel Entertainment (ACEL) with bullish sentiments.

Repay Holdings (RPAY)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Repay Holdings today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 60.9% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, Megalith Financial Acquisition, and International Money Express.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Repay Holdings with a $28.40 average price target, a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Accel Entertainment, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.7% and a 66.3% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AYR Strategies, KLDiscovery, and DraftKings.

Accel Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.33.

