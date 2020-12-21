Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Rent-A-Center (RCII), Fidus Investment (FDUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Rent-A-Center (RCII), Fidus Investment (FDUS) and Corporate Office Properties (OFC) with bullish sentiments.

Rent-A-Center (RCII)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Rent-A-Center. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.22, close to its 52-week high of $36.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 73.4% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Leggett & Platt, and Casey’s General.

Rent-A-Center has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.50.

Fidus Investment (FDUS)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Fidus Investment. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 69.7% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidus Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.33.

Corporate Office Properties (OFC)

Corporate Office Properties received a Buy rating from Raymond James analyst William Crow today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Armada Hoffler Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corporate Office Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.75, a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

