Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Regions Financial (RF), Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Regions Financial (RF) and Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX) with bullish sentiments.

Regions Financial (RF)

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin maintained a Buy rating on Regions Financial today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.34, close to its 52-week high of $23.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Usdin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 80.2% success rate. Usdin covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regions Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.93, which is a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton maintained a Buy rating on Gemini Therapeutics today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Howerton has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.2% and a 37.0% success rate. Howerton covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Applied Molecular Transport, and Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.

Gemini Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

