Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Principal Financial (PFG), Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Principal Financial (PFG) and Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Principal Financial (PFG)

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Principal Financial, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 54.0% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Principal Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $46.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

In a report released today, Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Virtus Investment Partners, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.17, close to its 52-week high of $180.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Virtus Investment Partners with a $216.33 average price target.

