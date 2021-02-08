Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: PotlatchDeltic (PCH), Corporate Office Properties (OFC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PotlatchDeltic (PCH) and Corporate Office Properties (OFC) with bullish sentiments.

PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne reiterated a Buy rating on PotlatchDeltic today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.76, close to its 52-week high of $53.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 64.3% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Invitation Homes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PotlatchDeltic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.50, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Corporate Office Properties (OFC)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Corporate Office Properties, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 66.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Armada Hoffler Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corporate Office Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

