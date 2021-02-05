Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: PotlatchDeltic (PCH), Artisan Partners (APAM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PotlatchDeltic (PCH), Artisan Partners (APAM) and Markel (MKL) with bullish sentiments.

PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on PotlatchDeltic on February 2 and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.82, close to its 52-week high of $53.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 72.0% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PotlatchDeltic with a $58.00 average price target.

Artisan Partners (APAM)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Artisan Partners on February 3 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.36, close to its 52-week high of $55.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 68.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Artisan Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.33, which is a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $59.00 price target.

Markel (MKL)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Markel on February 3 and set a price target of $1250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1070.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American International Group, and Selective Insurance Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Markel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1175.00.

