Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Open Lending (LPRO), Digital Media Solutions (DMS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Open Lending (LPRO) and Digital Media Solutions (DMS) with bullish sentiments.

Open Lending (LPRO)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Open Lending, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.91, close to its 52-week high of $30.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 71.7% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Open Lending has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.86, implying a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Digital Media Solutions (DMS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Digital Media Solutions yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.8% and a 68.2% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

Digital Media Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

