Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: On Deck Capital (ONDK), Redfin (RDFN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on On Deck Capital (ONDK) and Redfin (RDFN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

On Deck Capital (ONDK)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group assigned a Hold rating to On Deck Capital. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.4% and a 46.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

On Deck Capital has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.37.

Redfin (RDFN)

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Redfin. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.97, close to its 52-week high of $44.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Redfin is a Hold with an average price target of $36.80, which is a -10.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

