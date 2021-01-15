Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Network International Holdings (NWKLF), Athene Holding (ATH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Athene Holding (ATH) with bullish sentiments.

Athene Holding (ATH)

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Athene Holding, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.72, close to its 52-week high of $50.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 63.6% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Athene Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.50, a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

